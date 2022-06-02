HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev6 Sold Out For 2022 As Bookings In India Exceed 350 Units

Kia EV6 sold out for 2022 as bookings in India exceed 350 units 

Kia India on Thursday introduced the new EV6 premium electric crossover in India at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 01:38 PM
EV6 is the first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
EV6 is the first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
EV6 is the first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
EV6 is the first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia India on Thursday introduced the new EV6 premium electric crossover in India at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now announced that the pre-launch bookings for its new EV have touched the 355 unit mark. And the company plans to initiate deliveries of the same by September this year. The new EV6 has been introduced in India in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. It comes out as Kia's first all-electric model to be based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Interestingly, the company has also announced that EV6 will be made available in limited numbers in India. Brought in as a CBU model, only 100 units will be available for customers in the initial lot.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹65 - 70 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens Rv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹15 - 21 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also see: More pics of Kia EV6 electric vehicle)

The new EV6 joins the league of other Kia India models such as Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the previously launched Carens. However, the EV6 remains the most expensive Kia model one can purchase in India.

Introduced in two variants, the new Kia EV6 is available in a rear-wheel-drive and as well as an all-wheel-drive car. While both the models promise different performances, the 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core remains the same. The EV6 has been offered with a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 km, however, the company claims that this range can go up further still.

The company is also planning to set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships. With the use of this, the EV6 will be able to recharge from 10 percent to 80% in close to about 40 minutes.

(Also Read: Kia EV6 launched in India. Check price, and more details)

The company has communicated in the past that with the EV6 it aims to establish a base for electric mobility in India, and isn't really focused on driving up numbers.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 01:34 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Motors India Kia EV6 Kia EV6 launch EV6 price EV6 bookings
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city