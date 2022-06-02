Kia EV6 sold out for 2022 as bookings in India exceed 350 units 

Kia India on Thursday introduced the new EV6 premium electric crossover in India at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now announced that the pre-launch bookings for its new EV have touched the 355 unit mark. And the company plans to initiate deliveries of the same by September this year. The new EV6 has been introduced in India in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. It comes out as Kia's first all-electric model to be based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Interestingly, the company has also announced that EV6 will be made available in limited numbers in India. Brought in as a CBU model, only 100 units will be available for customers in the initial lot.

The new EV6 joins the league of other Kia India models such as Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the previously launched Carens. However, the EV6 remains the most expensive Kia model one can purchase in India.

Introduced in two variants, the new Kia EV6 is available in a rear-wheel-drive and as well as an all-wheel-drive car. While both the models promise different performances, the 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core remains the same. The EV6 has been offered with a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 km, however, the company claims that this range can go up further still.

The company is also planning to set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships. With the use of this, the EV6 will be able to recharge from 10 percent to 80% in close to about 40 minutes.

The company has communicated in the past that with the EV6 it aims to establish a base for electric mobility in India, and isn't really focused on driving up numbers.

