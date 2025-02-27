HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RC 490User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
KTM RC 490 Right Side View
UPCOMING

KTM RC 490

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.2
5 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹3.85 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

RC 490 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 400.0 cc

RC 490: 490.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 25.35 kmpl

RC 490: 25 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 171.0 kmph

RC 490: 200.0 kmph

View all RC 490 Specs and Features

About KTM RC 490

KTM RC 490 ...Read More
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RC 490.
VS
KTM RC 490
KTM RC 390
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right Side View
Tap here to expand

KTM RC 490 Images

1 images
View All RC 490 Images

KTM RC 490 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
HeadlightYes
Engine490 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph

KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
See All KTM Dealers in Delhi

Popular KTM Bikes

View all KTM Bikes
View all Upcoming KTM Bikes

KTM RC 490 User Opinions & Ratings

4.2
5 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
2
5 rating
2
Write an Opinion
This bike is a Good of style and speed
The RC 490 style is very beautiful, and its performance is ultimate. Riding this bike feels like flying in the air.By: Shanmugam S (Feb 27, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
It's not a bike it's a emotion
It's a bike which can't afford by everyone and it's a middle-class boys dream.It's not only bike it's a emotion.By: Bijoy Kumar saha (Feb 10, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Super bike
The bike's performance is outstanding, featuring a very powerful engine, and its design is both beautiful and impressive, making it one of the best bikes.By: Dhanush (Feb 7, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Dream bike
The RC 490 is the world's best bike and my dream bike. It is extremely powerful, and everyone loves its stunning design and impressive performance.By: Vicky (Jan 23, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Power Beast Incoming
Waiting for this power full mission, it very comfortable price with 490 cc bike and it is the powerful bike waiting for this bike to be launched and this bike is very comfort to ride with breaking skills By: Karthik (Jan 16, 2025)
Read Full Opinion

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesKTM BikesKTM RC 490