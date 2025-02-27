KTM RC 490 KTM RC 490



The RC 490 will be a revolutionary sport bike from KTM in the half litre segment. Top KTM officials have revealed that they are developing a new 490cc engine to suit the segment.



KTM RC 490 Expected Launch Date:



The KTM RC 490 is expected to be launched sometime later in 2023.



KTM RC 490 Price:



The KTM RC 490 could cost between Rs. 3.80 lakh to Rs. 4.60 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.



KTM RC 490 Design:



The upcoming KTM RC 490 will have the signature styling of the facelifted RC variants. The design cues are likely to be influenced by KTM’s RC16 MotoGP prototype. The ergonomics and aerodynamics will most likely be MotoGP inspired as well. This bike is also expected to come in attractive colour schemes using KTM’s signature Factory Racing Blue and Electric Orange.



KTM RC 490 Dimension:



The KTM RC 490 might weigh not more than 170 or 180 kilograms. This bike is certain to get European suspensions from ‘WP’ company, like all other KTM motorcycles. A thick upside-down fork set on the front will be a WP APEX and the rear will get WP’s monoshock.



KTM RC 490 Features:



A multi-colour, fully digital TFT instrument cluster could have Bluetooth connectivity through the KTM My Ride app. The display could also feature an ambient light adaptive sensor and about three ride modes. Going by KTM’s standards, an all LED lighting setup, slipper clutch, traction control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire system, quick-shifter and supermoto ABS could also be given to the KTM RC 490.



KTM RC 490 Engine and Performance:



A 490cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin engine is likely to power the RC 490. It is expected to make 55 to 65 horsepower and 45 to 50 Nm torque. This powerhouse will be mated to a 6-speed transmission. The RC 490 could be built to hit a top speed of about 190 to 200 kilometers an hour.



KTM RC 490 Mileage:



The KTM RC 490 could return a mileage in the range of 20 to 25 kilometers a litre. It will have a fuel tank capacity of nothing less than 12 litres.



KTM RC 490 Rivals:



The KTM RC 490 will compete against Honda CBR500R, Honda CBR650R, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Triumph Trident 660, CF Moto 650 GT, and Yamaha YZF-R7. ...Read MoreRead Less