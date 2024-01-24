Category Average: 248.77 cc
Vitpilen 250: 249.07 cc
Category Average: 34.37 kmpl
Vitpilen 250: 31 kmpl
Category Average: 28.48 ps
Vitpilen 250: 31.0 ps
Category Average: 143.0 kmph
Vitpilen 250: 150.0 kmph
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke, Benelli 402 S, CFMoto 300NK, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|31 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|25 Nm
|Charging Point
|No
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249.07 cc
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹2.22 Lakhs*
₹1.86 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.2 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹2.07 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
Power
31 PS
Power
27 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
25 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
25.5 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
23.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Torque
19.3 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
20.4 Nm
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
248.77 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
200 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
210 cc
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg
Length
2090 mm
Length
2156 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2072 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2068 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Vitpilen 250 vs Dominar 250
|Vitpilen 250 vs 250 Duke
|Vitpilen 250 vs 300NK
|Vitpilen 250 vs 200 Duke
|Vitpilen 250 vs RC 200
|Vitpilen 250 vs Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
|Vitpilen 250 vs Gixxer SF 250
|Vitpilen 250 vs CB300R
|Vitpilen 250 vs Karizma XMR
Popular Husqvarna Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price