Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
HUSQVARNA Vitpilen 250

₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 248.77 cc

Vitpilen 250: 249.07 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 34.37 kmpl

Vitpilen 250: 31 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 28.48 ps

Vitpilen 250: 31.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 143.0 kmph

Vitpilen 250: 150.0 kmph

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Latest Update

Latest News:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from ₹2.19 lakh

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 colour options?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke, Benelli 402 S, CFMoto 300NK, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
Seat
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Variants
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 price starts at ₹ 2.24 Lakhs.
1 Variant Available
Vitpilen 250 STD₹2.24 Lakhs*
249.07 cc
150 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V/8Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Images

6 images
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Colours

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

White

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power31 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
Charging PointNo
TransmissionManual
Mileage31 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine249.07 cc
Max Speed150 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comparison with similar bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
KTM 250 Duke
CFMoto 300NK
KTM 200 Duke
KTM RC 200
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Honda CB300R
Hero Karizma XMR
₹2.22 Lakhs*
₹1.86 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.2 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹2.07 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
5 Reviews
Power
31 PS
Power
27 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
25 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
25.5 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
23.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Torque
19.3 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
20.4 Nm
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
248.77 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
200 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
210 cc
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg
Length
2090 mm
Length
2156 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2072 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2068 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Husqvarna Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
KLJ Complex, Nazafgarh Road,Moti Nagar,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9910399105
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
L1, Ground Floor,Plot No: 3 & 4,Outerwing,Delhi 110001
+91 - 9560090701
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
36, Community Centre,Near PVR Cinema,Vasant Lok,Vasant Vihar,Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DEWAN AUTO
K - 96, Central Market,Lajpat Nagar-II,Delhi 110024
+91 - 9910399174
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
K-1/8/A2, Road Number -201,Main Rajapuri Road,Delhi 110059
+91 - 9810246667
Popular Husqvarna Bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
31 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 285 km
₹ 2.22 Lakhs*
STD
31 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 285 km
₹2.22 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3986.11/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
