Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 colour options?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke, Benelli 402 S, CFMoto 300NK, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).