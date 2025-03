Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.25 Lakhs

Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.29 Lakhs

Engine: Electric

Battery Capacity: 2.9-3.7 kWh

Motor Power: 6400 W

Transmission: Automatic

Range: 146 Km

Charging Time: 6 hr 40 min

Max Speed: 90 kmph

Charging Point: Yes

Self Start Only: Yes

Body Type: Electric Bikes

Navigation: Yes

Fast Charging: Yes

Headlight: LED

Mobile Connectivity: Yes

Speedometer: Digital

The Ather Energy 450X is a noteworthy addition to the electric two-wheeler market. This electric scooter combines eco-friendliness with impressive performance, making it a compelling choice for urban commuters.The Ather 450X boasts an electric powertrain with a respectable 6400 W motor that delivers a maximum torque of 26 Nm, ensuring a zippy ride through urban landscapes. Its range of 111-150 Km, combined with fast-charging capabilities, minimizes range anxiety and ensures convenience. Safety features like CBS enhance braking efficiency, while LED headlights and a digital speedometer improve visibility and readability. Moreover, the inclusion of mobile connectivity and navigation adds to the convenience of urban commuting.When comparing the Ather 450X to its rivals, such as the Vida V1, Kabira Mobility KM 3000, White Carbon Motors GT5, and SVITCH BIKE XE+, it's evident that the Ather 450X stands out with its balanced performance, range, and features. Its competitive pricing makes it a compelling choice in the electric scooter segment. In conclusion, the Ather Energy 450X ticks the boxes for urban commuters seeking an electric two-wheeler with a combination of style, performance, and advanced features. Its competitive pricing and impressive specifications make it a reliable and eco-friendly alternative for daily transportation needs.