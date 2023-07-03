Own a turbocharged car? Here is how not to treat it

Turbochargers are taking the automotive world by storm. More than one-third of newly manufactured light passenger vehicles are powered by turbocharged engines. Ironically, many vehicle owners even don't know if their vehicles have turbochargers or not even if they own a turbocharged vehicle. The turbocharged cars pack a real punch making them more powerful. However, with that added power comes added responsibility.

If you own a turbocharged car, then you should be aware of that. Also, you should make a few changes to your driving style and maintenance schedule accordingly. Turbochargers, colloquially known as turbos, are forced induction devices driven by a turbine. They draw additional air into the engine, compress it, and then force it into the combustion chamber for use during the internal combustion process. The extra air and fuel inside the combustion chamber make the combustion more powerful combustion will be, eventually producing more power. By aiding the engine to generate more power, turbochargers improve the torque, fuel economy, and drivability of the vehicle.

Overall, the turbochargers are a bit complex due to their technology. Turbocharged cars may be appealing, but they demand some extra care and caution. Here are some key tips to follow if you own a turbocharged vehicle.

Don't mash the throttle

When exiting a corner in a turbocharged car and there is a straight road ahead, there is always an urge to press the throttle to speed up. However, resist that urge to mash the throttle. Most turbocharged cars experience turbo lag, which is a few seconds delay for the turbocharger to kick in after pressing the throttle. If you make the vehicle accelerate suddenly after coming out of a corner, there will be a sudden boost in power, which may result in losing control of the vehicle, as this results in oversteer or understeer, which can potentially cause an accident.

Don't lug the engine

Lugging the engine is never a good idea. Lugging is when you are travelling at low speeds at a higher gear than required. This causes the engine to consume more fuel, which can result in some negative consequences. It can result in poor fuel economy and slow acceleration. Also, this can result in the formation of carbon deposits in the turbo, which can clog it.

Don't avoid basic maintenance

By being a more complicated powertrain mechanism compared to standard naturally aspirated powertrains, turbochargers demand more frequent maintenance. So, never avoid basic maintenance on your vehicle. Usually, turbocharged vehicles demand the same kind of basic maintenance as naturally aspirated engines, but the frequency is higher. The oil and spark plug replacement takes place more frequently in turbocharged cars than in naturally aspirated engine-powered vehicles.

