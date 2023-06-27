HT Auto
Home How-to Monsoon Is Finally Here; Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain. Top Tips For Safe Driving

Monsoon is finally here; Mumbai braces for heavy rain. Top tips for safe driving

After a two-week delay, the monsoon has finally arrived in Mumbai, the business capital of India, situated on the west coast of the country. While the monsoon and rain have certainly brought much-awaited relief from the immense heat and unceasing moisture for the people in the city, it also brought the worry of flood and waterlogging back for them. Torrential rain has already flooded Mumbai, causing trouble for the citizens there.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 10:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Following a few easy tips can ensure better safety while driving a car in the rain. (Vijay Gohil)
Following a few easy tips can ensure better safety while driving a car in the rain.

With the monsoon arriving in Mumbai, the city has faced the aggregation of an already dire situation with flooded roads and chaotic traffic conditions. Commuters were left stranded on roads for long hours, facing the inconvenience caused by the heavy rainfall. If you are living in Mumbai or any coastal city like it and use your car for regular commuting, here are some key tips for you to ensure safety while driving in the rain.

Also Read : How to keep your car in the best shape during monsoon: Five key tips

Double-check the car before starting

Inspect the car thoroughly to ensure all its equipment and components are working to the optimum level. Make sure the headlamps, taillights, turn indicators, windshield wipers, and brakes are working in top order. Check the tyres for proper treads and air pressure.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
68% OFF
Store2508 Premium Car Glass Breaker with Seat Belt Cutter - Automotive Safety Hammer - Emergency Escape Tool, Car Auto Accessory Metal Window Hammer, Vehicle Hard Aluminium Alloy Head Design
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 3,999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
15in1 Vehicle Vinyl Wrap Tool Kit Car Carbon Fiber Wrap Applicator Kit Window Tint Tools with Felt Squeegee Vinyl Wrap Magnet Holder PPF Soft Scraper Safety Cutter Precision Craft Knife & Blades
Rs. 5,758 Rs. 8,229
Amazon_Logo
44% OFF
KeepCart Car Safety Hammer Emergency Escape Tool with Seat Belt Cutter and Vehicle Window Glass Breaker with Light Reflective Tape
Rs. 337 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
ZHEEYI Automotive Standing Aid Safety Grab Handle Adjustable Vehicle Support Strap Portable Nylon Car Assist Device Grip Handle for Elderly, Disability
Rs. 2,191
Amazon_Logo
Able Life Auto Assist Handle - Automotive Stand Support Mobility Aid & Vehicle Support Handle Portable Nylon Car Safety Tool
Rs. 2,070.08
Amazon_Logo
58% OFF
Sporthfish Automotive Adjustable Standing Aid Safety Handle Vehicle Support Grip Handle Disability Help Car Hand Hook- 2 pcs
Rs. 2,965 Rs. 6,999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
Bracelet Car Window Breaker, Wristband with Tungsten Carbide Beads, Car Safety Escape Wristband, Vehicle Emergency Self-rescue Tool (black)
Rs. 2,398 Rs. 3,429
Amazon_Logo
Billy Bum Baby On Board Multicolored Cloth Logo Hanging Safety Sign with Suction Cup for Car (T Blue)
Rs. 249
Amazon_Logo
38% OFF
Ladies KAR Care Gift Box - Safety Kit Includes Car Maintenance Planner, Car Coasters, Rearview Mirror Hanging Accessory, 5-in-1 Car Safety Tool, Sticker and Safety Sign Bumper Magnet (Gold Planner)
Rs. 17,501.21 Rs. 28,001.94
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Tools Centre Variable Speed Car Polisher 500-3000 rpm 180mm Car Care Polisher Car Sanding Machine Car M14 Wax Electric Sander Vehicle Polisher
Rs. 3,949 Rs. 5,265.56
Amazon_Logo

Keep headlights on

Visibility becomes a serious challenge while driving in rain. Turning headlamps and fog lamps during rain ensures better visibility. Also, it makes your car visible to other drivers. Hence, drive with the headlights and fog lamps on while driving in the rain.

Drive slow and be attentive

Always drive slowly while driving in heavy rain or wet weather. This helps in avoiding hydroplaning, skidding etc. Speeding may be tempting, but it can be fatal for your and your loved ones while driving in wet conditions, be it on a highway or in city traffic. Avoid overtaking as much as possible. Also, pay keen attention to the road ahead, passing vehicles while driving. Keep both your hands firm on the steering wheel for better control. Ensure you have full control over the machine. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead while driving to avoid any mishap in case of sudden braking.

Maintain lane and use indicators

Maintain your own lane and don't change lanes abruptly. Make sure to use the turn indicators well ahead of an intended turn or lane change. This will allow the vehicle behind you to adjust its course accordingly, ensuring better safety for you and theirs too.

Keep windshield and windows clean

Visibility gets the most challenge during rainy weather. Hence, it is an utmost priority to keep the windshield and windows clean to ensure optimum visibility. Make sure to use the windshield wipers to keep the windshield clean, while using a defogger or defroster as and when required. There are some waxing products available in the market that keep the windshield free from water in case of rain, which can be used as well.

Don't panic, brake or turn wheels during a hydroplane

Hydroplaning is a common issue for many drivers during heavy rain. If you are facing such an issue, while driving, don't panic. Also, avoid turning your wheels or braking. Instead, take your foot off the accelerator and do your best to keep the car straight till it regains traction. If you must brake, do it gently and through an on-and-off mode. Also, avoid using cruise control as it tends to lose control during wet conditions.

Avoid waterlogged areas

If your route goes through a waterlogged area, try to find an alternate route. Avoiding standing water translates to avoiding hydroplaning. Also, waterlogged areas can be troublesome for your car as they can stall the vehicle and damage the engine as well in worse-case scenarios.

How to drive safe in rain
Step 1 :

Double-check the car before starting

Step 2 :

Keep headlights on

Step 3 :

Drive slow and be attentive

Step 4 :

Maintain lane and use indicators

Step 5 :

Keep windshield and windows clean

Step 6 :

Don't panic, brake or turn wheels during a hydroplane

Step 7 :

Avoid waterlogged areas

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: car safety vehicle safety car care

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city