Monsoon is finally here; Mumbai braces for heavy rain. Top tips for safe driving

After a two-week delay, the monsoon has finally arrived in Mumbai, the business capital of India, situated on the west coast of the country. While the monsoon and rain have certainly brought much-awaited relief from the immense heat and unceasing moisture for the people in the city, it also brought the worry of flood and waterlogging back for them. Torrential rain has already flooded Mumbai, causing trouble for the citizens there.

With the monsoon arriving in Mumbai, the city has faced the aggregation of an already dire situation with flooded roads and chaotic traffic conditions. Commuters were left stranded on roads for long hours, facing the inconvenience caused by the heavy rainfall. If you are living in Mumbai or any coastal city like it and use your car for regular commuting, here are some key tips for you to ensure safety while driving in the rain.

Double-check the car before starting

Inspect the car thoroughly to ensure all its equipment and components are working to the optimum level. Make sure the headlamps, taillights, turn indicators, windshield wipers, and brakes are working in top order. Check the tyres for proper treads and air pressure.

Keep headlights on

Visibility becomes a serious challenge while driving in rain. Turning headlamps and fog lamps during rain ensures better visibility. Also, it makes your car visible to other drivers. Hence, drive with the headlights and fog lamps on while driving in the rain.

Drive slow and be attentive

Always drive slowly while driving in heavy rain or wet weather. This helps in avoiding hydroplaning, skidding etc. Speeding may be tempting, but it can be fatal for your and your loved ones while driving in wet conditions, be it on a highway or in city traffic. Avoid overtaking as much as possible. Also, pay keen attention to the road ahead, passing vehicles while driving. Keep both your hands firm on the steering wheel for better control. Ensure you have full control over the machine. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead while driving to avoid any mishap in case of sudden braking.

Maintain lane and use indicators

Maintain your own lane and don't change lanes abruptly. Make sure to use the turn indicators well ahead of an intended turn or lane change. This will allow the vehicle behind you to adjust its course accordingly, ensuring better safety for you and theirs too.

Keep windshield and windows clean

Visibility gets the most challenge during rainy weather. Hence, it is an utmost priority to keep the windshield and windows clean to ensure optimum visibility. Make sure to use the windshield wipers to keep the windshield clean, while using a defogger or defroster as and when required. There are some waxing products available in the market that keep the windshield free from water in case of rain, which can be used as well.

Don't panic, brake or turn wheels during a hydroplane

Hydroplaning is a common issue for many drivers during heavy rain. If you are facing such an issue, while driving, don't panic. Also, avoid turning your wheels or braking. Instead, take your foot off the accelerator and do your best to keep the car straight till it regains traction. If you must brake, do it gently and through an on-and-off mode. Also, avoid using cruise control as it tends to lose control during wet conditions.

Avoid waterlogged areas

If your route goes through a waterlogged area, try to find an alternate route. Avoiding standing water translates to avoiding hydroplaning. Also, waterlogged areas can be troublesome for your car as they can stall the vehicle and damage the engine as well in worse-case scenarios.

