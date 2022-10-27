The pre-owned market has gained a lot of popularity after the pandemic. Many people have started considering pre-owned vehicles instead of buying new ones. Buying a pre-owned vehicle means that the new owner can save some money. After buying the vehicle, one of the most important things to do is transfer ownership of the two-wheeler. Now, everything is slowly shifting towards being digital. This means that in most states that the ownership transfer of a two-wheeler can also be done online. Here is the procedure that one needs to follow. Having said that the procedure can be different for every state.

First things first, the person needs to have all the documents which include the registration certificate of the vehicle, insurance, pollution certificate, address proof, Form 28, Form 30, Form 29 and Form 31. Form 35 is also required in case the vehicle is hypothecated to a bank. And the person would also need to have an account with Parivahan website with his or her number registered. The phone number is required because the person would receive an OTP from the website.

The first step is to go to the Parivahan website and select ‘Online Services’. Then select ‘Vehicle Related Services’, after which the person would need to select the state. The next step is to enter the vehicle's registration number and chassis number. Then the person would need to select an appropriate application. The website asks for the details of the current owner and the new owner. Then verification is done through Aadhar card and OTP. Finally, a fee payment is made and one should take a print of the receipt. In some states, the RTO sends the new registration certificate to the address of the new owner and in some states, the person might need to visit RTO. Again, this depends from state to state.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

How to transfer ownership of a two-wheeler online? Step 1 : Go to Parivahan website Step 2 : Make an account on Parivahan website Step 3 : Select ‘Online Services’ Step 4 : Select ‘Vehicle Related Services’ Step 5 : Select state Step 6 : Enter registration number and chassis number Step 7 : Select application and fill details Step 8 : Make payment

First Published Date: