How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide

A valid driving license is a basic requirement, bound by law, before one can take out a two, three or two wheeler on Indian roads.

Renewing driving license in years gone by was a big chore that often required one to take a day off from work and visit the relevant transport department in person. Even then, the task wasn't as easy as just filing in a few forms and driving out with a new license in the pocket. But the advancements in technology and the rampant use of online services have now made renewing your driving license much easier than ever before.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to renew driving license in Delhi:

How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step 1 : Log on to the official homepage of Parivahan Sewa Step 2 : Select ‘Online Services’ and then click on ‘Driving License Related Services’. Then click on ‘Apply for DL Renewal’ Step 3 : You will next have to enter details such as DL number, Date of Birth and DL holder category. Step 4 : Proceed further and select ‘Confirm’ to process an acknowledgement slip. Keep this slip handy.

One can also choose to renew driving license by visiting a zonal office. Here, ask for Form 9 and put in all necessary details. Sign the form and pay the fees. In case you are above 40 years of age, you may also need to get a Form 1-A signed by a registered medical practitioner.

To check the status of driving license renewal, log on to the Parivahan Sewa portal and select ‘driving license related services’. Click ‘application status’ and enter the application number. Do note that renewing a driving license for commercial vehicles may be slightly different from the steps noted above.

A driving license is usually valid for 20 years or till the age of 50, whichever is earlier. An expired license can invite heavy penalty and in the worst-case scenario, also have more serious consequences like jail time. Renewing a driving license once it has expired will attract a penalty charge. The penalty amount will depend on how far back the validity expired.

