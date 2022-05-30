HT Auto
Home How-to How To Renew Driving License In Delhi? Step By Step Guide

How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide

A valid driving license is a basic requirement, bound by law, before one can take out a two, three or two wheeler on Indian roads.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 01:01 PM
Renewing driving license is easier than ever before, provided you know the steps and procedures.
Renewing driving license is easier than ever before, provided you know the steps and procedures.
Renewing driving license is easier than ever before, provided you know the steps and procedures.
Renewing driving license is easier than ever before, provided you know the steps and procedures.

Renewing driving license in years gone by was a big chore that often required one to take a day off from work and visit the relevant transport department in person. Even then, the task wasn't as easy as just filing in a few forms and driving out with a new license in the pocket. But the advancements in technology and the rampant use of online services have now made renewing your driving license much easier than ever before.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to renew driving license in Delhi:

 

How to renew driving license in Delhi?
Step 1 :

Log on to the official homepage of Parivahan Sewa

Step 2 :

Select ‘Online Services’ and then click on ‘Driving License Related Services’. Then click on ‘Apply for DL Renewal’

Step 3 :

You will next have to enter details such as DL number, Date of Birth and DL holder category.

Step 4 :

Proceed further and select ‘Confirm’ to process an acknowledgement slip. Keep this slip handy.

One can also choose to renew driving license by visiting a zonal office. Here, ask for Form 9 and put in all necessary details. Sign the form and pay the fees. In case you are above 40 years of age, you may also need to get a Form 1-A signed by a registered medical practitioner.

To check the status of driving license renewal, log on to the Parivahan Sewa portal and select ‘driving license related services’. Click ‘application status’ and enter the application number. Do note that renewing a driving license for commercial vehicles may be slightly different from the steps noted above.

A driving license is usually valid for 20 years or till the age of 50, whichever is earlier. An expired license can invite heavy penalty and in the worst-case scenario, also have more serious consequences like jail time. Renewing a driving license once it has expired will attract a penalty charge. The penalty amount will depend on how far back the validity expired.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: driving license RTO
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city