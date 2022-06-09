How to change a car tyre without a mechanic

If you own a car and drive frequently, knowing how to change a tyre of a car is a basic requirement you should learn. In case of flat tyres or any other issues with the tyres we often visit mechanics, but there may be a situation where you may not be able to find a mechanic. In such a situation, self-service can be very useful. A flat tyre situation can strike anyone anytime. In such cases, knowing how to change a tyre can be very helpful.

(Also Read: How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury)

Changing a tyre is not as difficult as it is usually perceived. It doesn't require many skills, strengths and tools as well. Every car comes with a few basic tools, which can be used for changing a tyre. To change a tyre one needs to have a lug wrench, spare tyre and a jack. Also, a few more utility tools like a flashlight, a pair of gloves, and wheel wedges can be useful while changing a tyre. Also, in case a person is not very confident about performing the task, he or she can take help of the owner's manual provided along with the car.

Here is an easy step-by-step guide about how to change a car tyre.

Park in a safe spot

If you have to change the tyre, it is always advisable to park the vehicle in a safe spot, away from the other vehicle cruising on the road. Also, make sure, there is enough space around the car. After parking the vehicle, make sure to engage the hand brake to its highest position and switch on the parking or hazard lights. Also, secure the wheel wedges with good tyres, especially on an inclined road.

Lift the car

Use the jack to lift the car enough to make sure the damaged wheel is in the air and there is enough space between it and the road surface. Fix the car in that position with the help of the jack.

Loosen lug nuts

The majority of the car tyres come covered with wheel covers. They need to be removed before changing the tyre. After removing the wheel cover, loosen the lug nuts and take them out. Now, take out the wheel from the wheel hub.

Replace the tyre

Use the spare tyre you have in your car to replace the damaged tyre. Simply put the spare wheel in the wheel hub and make sure the screw holes are positioned properly.

Screw lug nuts tightly

Screw the lug nuts tightly using the lug wrench and then place the wheel cover in its position. Once done, lower the car on the road and you are good to drive.

