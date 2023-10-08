HT Auto
HT Auto
Home How-to Airbags Not Only Save Lives But Cause Injury Too. How To Avoid Airbag Injury: Life Saving Tips

How to avoid an airbag injury in a car crash: Life-saving tips

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra along with 12 others been sued by the family of a person who was killed in an accident involving a Scorpio SUV, in which the airbags allegedly didn't deploy after the crash, resulting in the death of the occupant. While the automaker has issued a statement clarifying the reason why the airbags of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV, the incident has fuelled discussion around automotive safety features and the importance of those.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai i20
Malfunctioning airbags or the occupants not following some tips can result in injuries.
Hyundai i20
Malfunctioning airbags or the occupants not following some tips can result in injuries.

Modern cars come equipped with a wide range of active and passive safety features aided by advanced technologies, which make the cars safer than their older counterparts. These technology-aided safety features not only enhance the protection level for the vehicles but also ensure the occupants are safer while on the road.

Also Read : The science and logic of why, where and how airbags deploy in a car

An airbag is one of the most prominent passive safety features that draws attention. Almost all the modern cars come equipped with airbags. While entry-level cars in India come equipped with at least two airbags, high-end models get six or more airbags to ensure better protection for the occupants. There are multiple types of airbags available in vehicles, which include frontal airbags, side airbags, side curtain airbags etc.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
37% OFF
PERFACE Premium Car Glass Breaker with Seat Belt Cutter - Automotive Safety Hammer - Emergecy Escape Tool, Car Autoaccessory Metal Window Hammer, Vehicle Hard Aluminium Alloy Head Design
Rs. 3,698.93 Rs. 5,918.28
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
APROFAMILY Automotive Car Safety Seat Adjust Belt Crab Peg Clip-on Type Stopper Clamps for Car Motors Truck Bus Vehicle (2Pcs) (Silver)
Rs. 3,048 Rs. 4,359
Amazon_Logo
ZHEEYI Automotive Standing Aid Safety Grab Handle Adjustable Vehicle Support Strap Portable Nylon Car Assist Device Grip Handle for Elderly, Disability
Rs. 1,974
Amazon_Logo
38% OFF
COEQINE Butterfly Sunflower Print Seatbelt Adjuster for Women, Safety Car Seat Belt Clip Shoulder and Neck Protector Clips Vehicle Seat Belt Locking Covers Automotive Strap Positioner
Rs. 5,717.4 Rs. 9,147.84
Amazon_Logo
Sporthfish Automotive Adjustable Standing Aid Safety Handle Vehicle Support Grip Handle Disability Help Car Hand Hook- 2 pcs-Red
Rs. 3,060
Amazon_Logo
Able Life Auto Assist Handle - Automotive Stand Support Mobility Aid & Vehicle Support Handle Portable Nylon Car Safety Tool
Rs. 2,004
Amazon_Logo
Sporthfish Automotive Adjustable Standing Aid Safety Handle Vehicle Support Grip Handle Disability Help Car Hand Hook- 2 pcs
Rs. 2,954.92
Amazon_Logo
Yiader 3-in-1 Car Safety Hammer, Automotive Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seatbelt Cutter, Car Essentials Emergency Escape Tool for Women, Safety Hammer for Vehicles（Fluorescent Green）
Rs. 3,410
Amazon_Logo
AutoEC 4 Pcs Car Deer Whistle, Save A Deer Whistles Deer Warning Devices Units for RVs Vehicles Motorcycles, Dual Construction Automotive Safety Kits Gifts with Extra Tapes - Transparent
Rs. 2,550.77
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
Store2508 Premium Car Glass Breaker with Seat Belt Cutter - Automotive Safety Hammer - Emergency Escape Tool, Car Auto Accessory Metal Window Hammer, Vehicle Hard Aluminium Alloy Head Design
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 3,999
Amazon_Logo

While the airbags are considered really life-saving in case of a car crash, they can be equally dangerous for the occupants as well. A malfunctioning airbag system can deploy the airbag at the wrong time or send shrapnel throughout the cabin, potentially injuring the occupants or even killing them. Besides that, there are some basic precautions one should follow to avoid an airbag injury, which can happen in case of a crash and deployment of airbags.

Here are a few life-saving tips to follow to avoid airbag injuries.

Always wear seatbelt

An airbag can be efficient only if you are wearing a seatbelt while in the front seat. The seatbelt is an active safety feature, while the airbag is a passive one and the combination of both can make the safety optimum in case of a crash. On the other hand, not wearing the seatbelt could result in you being like a punching bag when the airbag deploys. In a nutshell, airbags are not standalone devices and their effectiveness requires you to wear the seatbelt.

Position the seat properly

Proper positioning of the seat and maintaining the right gap from the steering wheel where the airbag is located is important to avoid an airbag injury. While this is specifically for the driver, positioning of the seat and maintaining the proper gap from the dashboard is equally important for the front passenger. Slide the seat back until you have a minimum of 10 inches gap between your chest and the steering wheel. This will ensure enough space for the airbag to inflate fully as well as make a protective shield for you and the steering column.

Maintain nine-and-three o'clock hand positions on steering

Use the conventional nine and three o'clock hand positions on the steering wheel. Many drivers use the 10 and two o'clock hand positions while driving, which could cause an inflating airbag to fling the arms into the rear-view mirror and a pillar, which could cause serious injuries to the wrist or arm. Also, keep your hands and arms away from the centre of the steering wheel.

Avoid leaning on doors

Avoid leaning on doors. In cars that come equipped with side airbags and side curtain airbags, this may cause injury to the occupants. The side airbags and side curtain airbags too deploy at a high speed. Hence, not being in the proper position while the side airbags deploy, can do more damage than protecting occupants from injuries.

How to avoid an airbag injury in a car crash
Step 1 :

Always wear seatbelt

Step 2 :

Position the seat properly

Step 3 :

Maintain nine-and-three o'clock hand positions on steering wheel

Step 4 :

Avoid leaning on doors

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST
TAGS: car safety automotive safety vehicle safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.