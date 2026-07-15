In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Street triple
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS