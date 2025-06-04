In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Z900 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.83 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|125 PS PS
|100 PS PS