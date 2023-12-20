Saved Articles

Kawasaki W800 Street vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 Kawasaki W800 Street or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
83 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.4:1-
Displacement
773 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical TwinInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,09,1797,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
7,26,0006,89,000
RTO
58,08055,120
Insurance
25,09928,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,39216,609

