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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 1000sx Tiger sport 660
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 10.79 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1043 cc660 cc
Power142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
2100 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg206 kg
Height
1190 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm835 mm
Width
825 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
56 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
11.8:1-
Displacement
1043 cc660 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-DiscWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm74.04 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mm-
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,19610,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,0009,45,000
RTO
91,20075,600
Insurance
31,59632,668
Accessories Charges
11,4000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38722,638

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