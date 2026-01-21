In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm