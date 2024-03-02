In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000 3K up to 126 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. JMT 1000 3K vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Iqube electric Brand Jitendra TVS Price ₹ 1.28 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 126 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. 5 Hours