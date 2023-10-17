In 2023 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less