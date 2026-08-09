In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Ftr
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1000 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS
|167.23 PS PS