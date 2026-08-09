Nyx vs XGT X One Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Xgt x one Brand Hero Electric Komaki Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 47,617 Range 130 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - -

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.