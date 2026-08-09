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HomeCompare BikesStreet Glide Special [2021-2022] vs CBR1000RR-R

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Cbr1000rr-r
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1000 cc
Power93.8 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L16.1 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm115 mm
Length
2425 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1000 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Riding Modes
StreetYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59425,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00023,11,292
RTO
2,99,9201,84,903
Insurance
76,67454,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67554,816

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