Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard vs Indian Springfield Dark Horse
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 28.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour.
Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours.
The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less