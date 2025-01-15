In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Karbon vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Destini 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|374 W
|9.12 PS PS