In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.