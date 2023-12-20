In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less