Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc853 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42817,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00015,40,000
RTO
1,51,9201,35,200
Insurance
43,50846,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01737,000

