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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 950 vs Heritage Classic [2024]

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 950 Heritage classic [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 27.19 Lakhs
Mileage22.8 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1868 cc
Power114.5 PS @ 995.1 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1594 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
230 kg330 kg
Dry Weight
207 kg-
Saddle Height
820-860 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.87s-
Acceleration (0-160)
8.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.17m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.36s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
2.88s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.82s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.21s-
Highway Mileage
22.86 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
41.80m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.83m-
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderMilwaukee-Eight? 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)Range Indicator
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5* TFT ColourYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55229,97,030
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00027,19,000
RTO
1,23,9202,17,520
Insurance
38,01560,510
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02464,417

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