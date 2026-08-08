In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|95.1 PS PS