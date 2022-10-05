Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Zontes 350T

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
350T
Zontes 350T
Orange
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc348 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFISingle cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm84.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,78,317
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0003,37,000
RTO
34,32026,960
Insurance
20,43814,357
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3978,131

    The only difference between both the motorcycle is of the wheels.&nbsp;
    Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
    5 Oct 2022
    CF Moto launched 650NK SP edition in the international market earlier this year.
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 online bookings commence ahead of launch
    11 May 2021
    Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
    KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    24 Feb 2023
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 will feature a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 India launch is just around the corner
    22 Apr 2021
