Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs V302C

CFMoto 650NK vs Keeway V302C

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc298 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFITwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7584,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0003,89,000
RTO
34,32031,120
Insurance
20,43815,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3979,357

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    CF Moto launched 650NK SP edition in the international market earlier this year.
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 online bookings commence ahead of launch
    11 May 2021
    Not just a more premium set of equipment, the 650NK SP edition also gets a revised exterior profile.
    CFMoto 650NK SP edition revealed: All you need to know
    31 Mar 2021
    Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
    2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
    15 Sept 2022
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 will feature a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 India launch is just around the corner
    22 Apr 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     