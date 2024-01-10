In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours.
The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.
