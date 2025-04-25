In 2026 BMW K 1600 Grand America or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Grand America Price starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Grand America engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The K 1600 Grand America mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
K 1600 Grand America vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 grand america
|Challenger
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|122.5 PS PS