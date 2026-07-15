In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|100 PS PS