In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS