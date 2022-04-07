HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs FZS 25

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Yamaha FZS 25

Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2:19.8:1
Displacement
199.5 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,2481,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,57,1841,39,300
RTO
12,90511,674
Insurance
10,01910,087
Accessories Charges
2,1403,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9173,546

