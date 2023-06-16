In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs SR 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Sr 250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Keeway
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|223 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|17 PS PS