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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Rizta

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Ather Energy Rizta

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Ather Energy Rizta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Rizta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Rizta
BrandApriliaAther Energy
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range-123-159 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1363 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg125 kg
Height
1205 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
803 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Max Speed
93 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolARAI Mileage
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.9 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L34 L
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistRiding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (Dashboard - 8GB Storage, 1 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,23,942
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,17,047
RTO
10,5730
Insurance
10,9136,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3022,663
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

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