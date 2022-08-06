Yuvraj Singh buys new BMW X7 Luxury SUV worth Rs. 1.17 Crores

Yuvraj Singh is now a proud owner of BMW X7. In the past, he has owned several BMW vehicles.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has bought the latest-generation of BMW X7. It is the xDrive40i M Sport variant which is currently the top-end variant of the X7. This variant is priced at Rs. 1.19 Crores (ex-showroom). There is also another variant on offer. It is called xDrive30d DPE Signature and it is priced at Rs. 1.18 Crores (ex-showroom). The X7 is currently the flagship SUV from the manufacturer.

Yuvraj's X7 is finished in Phytonic Blue and there is also quite a bit of sporty looking trim on the SUV. This is because of the M Sport variant that the cricketer opted for. Apart from X7, Yuvraj has also owned other BMW vehicles such as F10 M5, E60 M5, F86 X6M and an E46 M3.

Yuvraj opted for Phytonic Blue paint scheme. Some of his other BMW's are also finished in a similar colour. (Courtesy of bmwkrishnaautomobiles/Instagram)

The xDrive40i is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 340 hp of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the xDrive30d which comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 265 hp of max power and 620 Nm of peak torque.

The top speed of petrol engine is 245 kmph and it can hit a ton in 6.1 seconds. The diesel engine can hit 227 kmph and it can hit a ton in 7 seconds. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and both being xDrive variants means that the power is transferred to all four wheels.

In terms of feature equipment there is LED tail lamps, two-part electric tailgate, headlamps with Laser lights and 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the gear shifter and push button to start/stop the engine is made up of glass, high quality leather for the upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and much more. The X7 is offered as a six or a seven seater SUV.

