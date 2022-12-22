Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022

2022 was a rather uneventful year for scooters with internal combustion (ICE) engines. No major two-wheeler player ventured in this segment with an all-new product even as we had electric scooters arriving left, right and centre. The only new launches came from a new player, Keeway, while the domestic scooter giants decided to update existing versions instead.

So, is it the end of the ICE scooter then? Absolutely not! The demand is still very much there and with charging infrastructure yet to catch on, scooters will still be the bread and butter for many two-wheeler companies. But the lack of an all-new product does seem concerning. Nevertheless, let’s rewind and take a look at the petrol-powered scooters that arrived in 2022 either all-new or with updates.

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT is priced at ₹ 99,961 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

1. TVS NTorq 125 XT

The TVS NTorq 125 XT was a big update for the popular 125 cc scooter and is also its most expensive variant yet. Priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is about ₹23,000 more expensive than the entry-level variant in the NTorq range. For the extra money you spare, the model arrived with a new neon green paint scheme with updated graphics, lighter alloy wheels with a different design and updated digital console. The NTorq 125 XT received a new TFT screen and an LCD unit that brought features like voice assistance and track function, which allows it to track notifications on weather, news, cricket, social media and more. The model also came equipped with IntelliGo start-stop technology with the silent-start system. There were no upgrades to the performance futures or hardware though.

The Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Keeway Vieste 300

Making its entry in the Indian market earlier this year, Adishwar Auto Ride India introduced Hungarian brand Keeway with its premium scooters. The Keeway Vieste 300 was one of two new launches of the year. The Vieste 300 is a maxi-styled offering powered by a 278 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. It’s big and aggressive, something we’ve not really seen on scooters yet while sporting some premium equipment including telescopic front forks and a hydraulic suspension at the rear. The model also came equipped with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, keyless ignition, a 12-litre fuel tank, and more. The Vieste 300 is a pricey proposition though at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Keeway Sixties 300i

Coming to the second new launch of the year, the Keeway Sixties 300i shares the same underpinnings as the Vieste 300 but gets a more retro theme. The old-school styling makes the Sixties 300i an immediate headturner, while power comes from the same 278 cc single-cylinder engine from the Vieste 300 with 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm. The feature list remains identical as well and so does the asking price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 XTEC is priced at ₹ 79,522 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

4. Hero Pleasure+ 110 XTEC

Hero MotoCorp’s big move in the scooter segment was the new Vida electric brand. But the company still remains an active player with petrol-powered scooters in its portfolio and the popular-selling Pleasure+ received an update earlier this year. The Hero Pleasure+ 110 XTEC edition brought some interesting updates to the entry-level scooter including the new digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also the new LED projector headlight that’s 25 per cent brighter, new chrome accents and a pillion seat backrest. The front fender was also switched to a metal one for extra durability. The Pleasure+ 110 XTEC also received the vibrant Jubilant Yellow colour scheme right in time for the festive season.

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is priced at ₹ 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

5. Suzuki Burgman Street EX

The most recent launch in the scooter segment arrived with the new Suzuki Burgman Street EX variant. The new variant is priced at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it about ₹19,000 more expensive than the standard version. The new EX edition brings big changes to the scooter including new paint schemes with the plastics finished in black. The model finally received a bigger 12-inch rear tyre that offers improved city riding efficiency and better stability at high speeds. There are no mechanical changes with power coming from the tried and tested 124 cc single-cylinder engine known for its reliability and efficiency. The Burman Street was always a potent option in the segment and the updates are always welcome, albeit they do arrive a premium.

