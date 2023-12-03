Ather 450 electric scooters promise 100,000 km battery life, claims brand's CEO

Ather Energy's 450 Series electric scooters have already garnered pretty good popularity across India. Factors such as a sporty design, a wide range of features including connected ones, and peppy performance have played crucial roles in enhancing the popularity of the Ather scooters in the country. Currently, Ather sells two electric scooters under its 450 series, which are the 450X and 450S. At a time when the rising demand and sales have been propelling high growth in the electric scooter industry in India, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta believes that the Ather 450 series of electric scooters can fetch higher resale value than comparable petrol scooters.

Ather has claimed time and again that it doesn't target other electric scooters as rivals for its 450 series of scooters. Instead, Ather Energy has claimed that its electric scooters like 450X and 450S are built to compete with 125 cc internal combustion engine-powered petrol scooters in India. Fuelling that thought again, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta has said that the Ather scooter's resale value will beat that of comparable petrol scooters any day.

In a social media post on X (Previously Twitter), Mehta also claimed that Ather 450S and 450X come with battery packs that should consistently see a battery life of 100,000 kilometres. “Ather 450 series should consistently see battery life of 100k+ km. Early on we were conservative since field data was limited and we had built the first lithium battery packs for 2W in India. But the confidence continues to go up. And the best proof of the pudding is in our owners own stories like this one," he wrote, while also adding that, “Your Ather's resale value will beat that of comparable petrol scooters any day."

Meanwhile, Ather is working on its upcoming product 450 Apex, which is going to be the most powerful and high-performance electric scooter from the brand. The Ather 450 Apex has already been teased online and is expected to break cover in a few weeks, with sales likely to commence in early 2024.

