What we know about Royal Enfield Meteor 350 so far

Royal Enfield has recently announced that the much-awaited Meteor 350 will finally see the light of the day on November 6. With the launch of the new Meteor 350 the Chennai based two-wheeler maker will introduce not only an all-new moniker in the form of 'Meteor', but also a new engine, frame as well as technology including the 'Tripper Navigation' system.

While details aren't 'official' at this stage, but several leaks in the past have revealed that the Meteor 350 is going to be an all-new product from the ground-up. It is going to be introduced in three grades including Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The former 'Fireball' is going to be the entry-level variant on the upcoming bike, while the rest two will be positioned higher.

The new motorcycle will source power from a new 350 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine. It will pump out 20.2 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Its long-stroke engine has been said to deliver high torque on the low rpm. There will also be a new transmission used for a smoother experience with a lighter clutch action.

There will be a standard 'Tripper Navigation' feature available on all the three trims of the Meteor 350. This feature is likely an official name of RE's Bluetooth-enabled GPS system. For the uninitiated, a similar feature is also found on TVS' latest products including the NTorq 125 cc scooter, and Apache RTR 200 4V.

As far as pricing goes, expect the motorcycle to be placed in the price range of somewhere around ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a key rival to the bikes such as Honda H'ness CB 350 and the Jawa bikes.