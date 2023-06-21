Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary

Italian scooter maker Piaggio has announced a collaboration with Disney to introduce the Mickey Mouse limited edition range of scooters by Vespa . Both iconic brands have come together on a special project for Disney100, celebrating 100 years of Disney, its stories and storytellers. The limited edition Mickey Mouse Vespa will be available in select markets but sadly won’t be sold in India.

The Disney Mickey Mouse edition will extend to the Vespa Primavera 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc models. The Vespa scooters will be painted black, red, white and yellow - the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s famous character Mickey Mouse. The colours offer a direct reference to the “famous mouse" with the yellow wheels reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes and the black mirrors recalling his round ears.

The yellow wheels resemble Mickey Mouse's shoes, while the rearview mirrors are like his ears on the Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition

A graphic pattern on the front apron and side panels outlines the character’s silhouette on the Disney Mickey Mouse edition. Lastly, Mickey Mouse’s signature makes it on the saddle and the front apron of the scooters. Not just the Vespa Primavera scooters but the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition will come with a matching helmet in black, red, white and yellow colours.

Speaking about the association, Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation - Piaggio Group, said, “Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these. A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun - the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely."

Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA said, “Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling. We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bring all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!"

There are no mechanical changes to the Vespa Primavera scooter range. This is Disney’s second such known partnership this year with an automaker to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Hyundai to bring a special edition Ioniq 5 at the 2023 New York Auto Show to celebrate Disney100.

