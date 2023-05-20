2023 Vespa SXL & VXL launched with dual-tone colours. Here’s what’s new 

Piaggio India recently launched the 2023 Vespa VXL and SXL models with new dual-tone colour options

The new variants are called the Vespa Dual and bring four new colour combinations to the 125 cc and 150 cc scooters

The Vespa Dual gets a Pearl White base colour across with a contrast finish shade like red, black, blue and beige

The contrast-finish colours are seen on the side panels, seat upholstery, front apron and floorboard

The Vespa Dual range also gets a pillion backrest as standard 

The Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 models have also been updated to meet the OBD2 standards and comply with the latest emission norms

The Vespa VXL and SXL carry forward the same mechanicals and other components

Prices start from 1.32 lakh for the Vespa VXL 125, going up to 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Vespa SXL 150

The Vespa Dual range is now available across Piaggio’s 250+ dealerships pan India
