2023 Vespa SXL & VXL launched with dual-tone colours. Here’s what’s new 

Piaggio India recently launched the 2023 Vespa VXL and SXL models with new dual-tone colour options
The new variants are called the Vespa Dual and bring four new colour combinations to the 125 cc and 150 cc scooters
The Vespa Dual gets a Pearl White base colour across with a contrast finish shade like red, black, blue and beige
The contrast-finish colours are seen on the side panels, seat upholstery, front apron and floorboard
The Vespa Dual range also gets a pillion backrest as standard
The Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 models have also been updated to meet the OBD2 standards and comply with the latest emission norms
The Vespa VXL and SXL carry forward the same mechanicals and other components
Prices start from ₹1.32 lakh for the Vespa VXL 125, going up to ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Vespa SXL 150
The Vespa Dual range is now available across Piaggio’s 250+ dealerships pan India