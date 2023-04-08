HT Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept debuts at the 2023 New York Auto Show

The 2023 New York International Auto Show is currently underway and Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept as one of its showstoppers at the pavilion. Bringing some Disney magic to the futuristic Ioniq 5, the concept is closer to production than ever and celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2023, 15:03 PM
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept differentiates itself with a host of visual accents. This includes the new Gravity Gold Matte paint scheme, Disney-inspired wheel “styles", and Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging. You’ll also find lamp screens that create sparkle animations across the headlamps and taillights on the concept.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased going sideways in sub-zero temperatures of Sweden

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept gets a special Gravity Gold Matte paint scheme and Disney-inspired wheels
Speaking about the unique concept, Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer - Hyundai Motor America, said, “At Hyundai, we are always looking for new ways to connect with customers on every mile of their journey, and the magic that Disney creates inspires us to deliver moments of delight for our customers. This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney’s iconic characters for artistic collaboration with an automaker. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan."

Inside, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept gets the Disney100 logo embossed on the front seat headrests, floor mats, and centre console. It further goes into the world of magic with the moon roof etched with pixie dust, while there’s a synchronised light show with the interior lights with changing light modes. The concept’s interior screen also gets a Disney-themed intro animation whenever you start the EV along with the brand’s iconic music.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV drive impressions: Serene storm in world of electric cars

The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is expected to enter production later this year in limited numbers
If you are an absolute Disney fan, this Ioniq 5 concept certainly feels like a great way to celebrate the same. While the automaker calls this a concept so far, the model is likely to make it on the production line later in limited numbers. Hyundai says it will share details on the production version later in the year. We do not expect any mechanical changes to the Ioniq 5 Disney100 edition, which is likely to be offered on the dual motor version.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 15:03 PM IST
TAGS: 2023 New York Auto Show Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept
