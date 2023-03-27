TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana

India's two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has expanded its global footprint with the launch of its bikes, scooters and commercial vehicles in Ghana. TVS Motor issued a statement announcing it has launched seven new models in the African nations in its latest expansion. Among the models launched by TVS in Ghana are the Neo NX, HLX series, Apache 180 besides the King series three-wheelers. TVS HLX series motorcycles are the best-selling models from the two-wheeler manufacturer. Earlier this month, TVS said the HLX series motorcycles have sold a total of 30 lakh units globally across 54 countries so far.

The latest expansion of TVS Motor aims to reach out to more countries to increase export units. Currently, the two-wheeler manufacturer ranks among top five in the world with the largest global presence. TVS Motor sells its models in more than 80 countries including regions like Africa, South East Asia, Latin America and the Middle East besides India and its neighbouring countries. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana. Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability. With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares."

TVS Motor has tied up with Arash Motors, its partner in Ghana, who will sell its models. Dev Bulani, Managing Director, Arash Motors said, “We are excited to partner with TVS Motor Company and bring a range of mobility solutions to Ghana that addresses specific requirements of varied customers. TVS Motor’s products are known for the technology, quality, enhanced safety, and aesthetically designed features. With these seven new products, we will be able to build a strong connection with our customers."

Arash Motors will sell TVS Motor bikes like the Neo NX, HLX 125, HLX 150, HLX 150X, Apache 180 in Ghana. In the commercial vehicle space, TVS will sell the Deluxe and Deluxe Plus versions of the King series three-wheelers in the country.

