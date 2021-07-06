TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Ntorq 125 Race XP in the Indian market. The new 'tech-loaded' scooter has been priced at ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for purchase in a tri-colour paint scheme.

As the two-wheeler major says, the Ntorq 125 Race XP gets a race-inspired body decal adding sportiness to the scooter. The sporty red wheels too add zing to the new scooter.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with an updated Smartxonnect connectivity feature and dual riding modes as well. The Smartxonnect system on the new scooter gets a first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature, claims TVS. This covers various connectivity functions such as mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment, and Do Not Disturb as well.

TVS further claims that the navigation functionality comes with the 'Save Address' feature.

TVS Motor Company claims that the new Ntorq 125 Race XP gets improved gas-flow dynamics that results in enhanced power delivery ensuring better performance. While running in the Street mode, the Ntorq 125 Race XP is claimed to offer increased fuel efficiency.

Mechanically, the scooter retains the 125cc single-cylinder engine with race-tuned fuel injection technology. This engine is capable of churning out 10 bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of torque output. It can run at a top speed of 98 kmph. It is claimed to be the most powerful scooter in its segment.

Commenting on the la8unch of TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand said that the scooter is aimed at the GenZ customers. "We are happy to introduce the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP. It comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration," he further added.