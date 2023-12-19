Triumph Speed 400's introductory price to end on 31'st December. Check new price

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Back in July, Triumph took the market by storm as they launched the Speed 400 at a very attractive price of ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom. The cherry on top was the introductory pricing of ₹2.23 lakh ex-showroom which now brand has announced will end on 31st December 2023. From 1st January 2024, the ex-showroom price will be ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom.