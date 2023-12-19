Copyright © HT Media Limited
Triumph Speed 400's introductory price to end on 31'st December. Check new price

Back in July, Triumph took the market by storm as they launched the Speed 400 at a very attractive price of 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. The cherry on top was the introductory pricing of 2.23 lakh ex-showroom which now brand has announced will end on 31st December 2023. From 1st January 2024, the ex-showroom price will be 2.33 lakh ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 19 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM
The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST
