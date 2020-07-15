Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced that it has handed over two custom-built Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder bikes to community health centers in Rajasthan's Neemrana and Mundawar to help frontline medical workers battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility program, the bikes have been specially designed and manufactured to enable these to carry out to provide a host of medical assistance.

With the objective of reaching out to people in far-flung and remote locations, the two bikes would be pressed into service and can even transport patients to nearest medical facilities if required. The bikes are equipped with a full-size stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

These special bikes have been designed and developed through a collaborative initiative by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility in Gurugram.

The company has informed that more units of these bikes would be manufactured and handed over to health authorities in different parts of the country.