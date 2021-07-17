Suzuki Intruder becomes costlier in India. Here are new prices

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a price hike on the Intruder cruiser motorcycle. The motorcycle has now become costlier by ₹2100. Following the latest price hike, the bike now retails at a price tag of ₹126,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Save for the price change, the rest of the motorcycle remains unaltered in all aspects.

This is the second price hike for the bike in 2021, as previously the price correction was done in January this year. (More details here)

The motorcycle retains its overall look design and feel. Its exterior features include the full-fledged Intruder 1800-inspired body panels. It sports a wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, and dual muffler exhaust that contribute to its butch look that some find polarising. It competes in the cruiser category and rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 154.9 cc, all aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This powertrain has been rated to develop close to 13 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology that is claimed to improve the overall fuel efficiency of the system.

Suzuki's small capacity cruiser motorcycle sports a fully digital instrument cluster. Other highlights of the motorcycle include a single-channel ABS. It gets LED daytime running lights but misses out on LED headlamps. Colour options on the model include Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.