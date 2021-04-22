Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sales nearly double up against Honda CB 350 in March

Royal Enfield introduced the new Meteor 350 motorcycle in the Indian market last year in November. Over time, the Meteor 350 has managed to steadily climb up the sales charts, making it one of the most selling bikes in the company's lineup after Classic 350.

To put down the numbers, Royal Enfield has managed to sell a total of 10,596 units of the Meteor 350 in India in March 2021. The bike is available in three trims and it is the collective performance of all its trims.

The Meteor 350 is a direct rival to the likes of the Honda CB 350 in the Indian market. The latter, on the other hand, has accounted for an overall sales of 4,302 units last month. Though CB 350's sales number might look down when compared to Meteor's but the fact Honda has managed to grow its sales multi-folds in the last few months is proof that CB 350 is also steadily becoming one of the most preferred choices in the 350 cc segment.

The pricing for the Meteor 350 starts from ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CB 350 starts from around ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes feature almost equally powerful 350 cc engines and also aim at a similar segment of buyers preferring retro cruising options.

While Honda is exporting the H'Ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS to Japan, Royal Enfield has announced the sale of its Meteor 350 in the US.