Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350: New prices comparison

Royal Enfield has announced a price hike across its model range, including the best-seller Classic 350 retro-classic motorcycle. This is the second price increment for the Classic 350 range after September last year.

The model pricing has gone up by ₹1,853 for the single-channel variant and ₹2,045 for the dual-channel ABS unit. The range now starts from ₹1,63,561 for the single-channel ABS variant and goes all the way up to ₹1,88,436 for the dual-channel ABS.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 to get Tripper Navigation, new colour scheme)

Even after the new price hike, the Classic 350 range remains cheaper than its arch-rival - Honda H'Ness CB350. The latter has also become costlier by up to ₹2,500 recently.

The CB350 was introduced in the Indian market last year, it was priced from ₹1,85,000 for the base DLX variant and ₹1,90,000 lakh for the higher-spec DLX Pro variant. While the base variant is now priced at ₹1,86,500 lakh, the DLX Pro is priced at ₹1,92,500 lakh.

(Also Read: Top upcoming bike launches in 2021)

Royal Enfield has recently reported that it has witnessed a rise of 37% in December sales. It recorded an overall sales of 68,995 units in the last month of 2020 as against 50,416 units sold in December 2019. While the company's domestic sales expanded by 35% at 65,492 units, as against 48,489 units in the year-ago month, its overall exports saw a growth of 82% at 3,503 units last month as compared to 1,927 units in December 2019. (More details here)

(All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi)