Royal Enfield Classic 350 turns into proper bagger in unofficial rendering

Royal Enfield bikes are especially popular among custom bike designers. Now an automotive artist which goes by the name “eka_custom_designs" has come up with a rendering of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which gives a proper bagger appeal to the company's most-selling cruiser bike. What's to be noted here is that it is just an unofficial digitally imagined rendering.

At the front, it gets a prominent large windscreen which is one of the key styling elements on the bike. There is a smaller front round headlamp which is positioned lower and sits in a shiny chrome outer ring. Also, the front suspension looks upgraded and of higher-spec. The alloy wheels design is again tweaked and there is a larger front disc residing on the left side of the wheel. Fenders on the either end come dipped in shiny black and gel well with the overall appeal of the bike.

While the fuel tank, frame and the engine section look untouched, what's really changed on the bike is the new floating rider seat which comes in brown. The rear fender comes updated and feature new taillight cluster towards the lower side and of course its hardcase pannier setup can't be missed. It comes dipped in black and gets shiny chrome handles. Also, the exhuast has been reimagined and sits longer than the stock unit. Needless to say, the bike does make an impression with its overall bagger styling.

Recently, Royal Enfield has raised pricing of the Classic 350 in the Indian market. Find full price list here.