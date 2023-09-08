HT Auto
In Pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into Bagger, Gets Air Suspension

In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into bagger, gets air suspension

Royal Enfield commisioned a build to TNT Motorcycles to modify an Interceptor 650 into a bagger.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 16:04 PM
Royal Enfield has parked an extensively modified version of the Interceptor at their India Tech Center located in Chennai. The motorcycle was commissioned by Royal Enfield to TNT Motorcycles in 2019. It is the first Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a custom bagger. The build is called ‘Neelkantha’
Royal Enfield has parked an extensively modified version of the Interceptor at their India Tech Center located in Chennai. The motorcycle was commissioned by Royal Enfield to TNT Motorcycles in 2019. It is the first Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a custom bagger. The build is called 'Neelkantha'
From the rear, the motorcycle looks massive because of the covered saddle bags. The tail lamp has been custom-made for this build and it is powered by 12 LEDs. Because of the whole rear section, this modified Interceptor 650 is a single-seater. 
From the rear, the motorcycle looks massive because of the covered saddle bags. The tail lamp has been custom-made for this build and it is powered by 12 LEDs. Because of the whole rear section, this modified Interceptor 650 is a single-seater. 
The front wheel measures a massive 23-inch in size. The tyre is mounted on a CNC-machined billet wheel. Speaking of CNC-machined, a total of 18 parts have been CAD-designed and CNC-machined from 6,081 aluminium blocks. 
The front wheel measures a massive 23-inch in size. The tyre is mounted on a CNC-machined billet wheel. Speaking of CNC-machined, a total of 18 parts have been CAD-designed and CNC-machined from 6,081 aluminium blocks. 

TNT Motorcycles CNC-machined girder set up, front foot-boards, handle risers, tips of the exhaust pipes, tail light mount, rear fender bow, fuel tank cap and TNT logos.
TNT Motorcycles CNC-machined girder set up, front foot-boards, handle risers, tips of the exhaust pipes, tail light mount, rear fender bow, fuel tank cap and TNT logos.
One of the highlights of this build is it rides on air suspension. It can be adjusted using the buttons on the ape handlebars. The ground clearance can be adjusted between 2.5-inches and 7.5 inches.
One of the highlights of this build is it rides on air suspension. It can be adjusted using the buttons on the ape handlebars. The ground clearance can be adjusted between 2.5-inches and 7.5 inches.
At first glance, the fuel tank might look the same as the stock Interceptor 650. However, it is a new fuel tank that has the same design as the stock motorcycle but the size has been increased so that it can hold more fuel and still suit the design of the motorcycle.
At first glance, the fuel tank might look the same as the stock Interceptor 650. However, it is a new fuel tank that has the same design as the stock motorcycle but the size has been increased so that it can hold more fuel and still suit the design of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle features a custom seat and a cowl. The saddle bags and fuel tank have bead-rolled aluminium panels in order to break the monotonous single-tone colour scheme.
The motorcycle features a custom seat and a cowl. The saddle bags and fuel tank have bead-rolled aluminium panels in order to break the monotonous single-tone colour scheme.
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2023, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

