Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 becomes costlier in India

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of the Bullet 350 BS 6 for the second time since it was launched in India earlier this year. The bike is available in three iterations: the entry-level X variant, the standard Black variant and the top-end ES (electric start). The pricing of all three variants has been increased by around ₹2,756 on its ex-showroom price.

The original entry-level pricing of the Bullet 350 was ₹1.21 lakh, but after two consecutive hikes, the bike now starts at ₹127,093 for the Bullet X 350 variant, the higher Bullet 350 (Black) now comes at a price tag of ₹133,260 and the top-of-the-line Bullet X 350 ES (electric start) has been priced at ₹142,705.

It is one of the oldest running models in the company's portfolio. Over the time, it has received a slew of new colour options and minor styling tweaks here and there.

Mechanically, it still sources power from the same old 346 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain which develops 19.1 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Bullet 350 has no direct rival in the market since most of the sub 400 cc bikes are placed in a slightly higher price range.

The company is also planning to launch a completely new 350 cc bike in the form of Meteor 350 which is expected to roll out towards the end of September. It is going to be a replacement model to the Thunderbird 350X. And will sport a new engine and platform, navigation system and more.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)