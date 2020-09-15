Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 becomes costlier in India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 becomes costlier in India1 min read . 02:29 PM IST
- The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6's pricing has been increased for the second time since it was launched in India earlier this year.
Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of the Bullet 350 BS 6 for the second time since it was launched in India earlier this year. The bike is available in three iterations: the entry-level X variant, the standard Black variant and the top-end ES (electric start). The pricing of all three variants has been increased by around ₹2,756 on its ex-showroom price.
The original entry-level pricing of the Bullet 350 was ₹1.21 lakh, but after two consecutive hikes, the bike now starts at ₹127,093 for the Bullet X 350 variant, the higher Bullet 350 (Black) now comes at a price tag of ₹133,260 and the top-of-the-line Bullet X 350 ES (electric start) has been priced at ₹142,705.
It is one of the oldest running models in the company's portfolio. Over the time, it has received a slew of new colour options and minor styling tweaks here and there.
Mechanically, it still sources power from the same old 346 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain which develops 19.1 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Bullet 350 has no direct rival in the market since most of the sub 400 cc bikes are placed in a slightly higher price range.
The company is also planning to launch a completely new 350 cc bike in the form of Meteor 350 which is expected to roll out towards the end of September. It is going to be a replacement model to the Thunderbird 350X. And will sport a new engine and platform, navigation system and more.
(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)